Hewitt getting new Ascension Providence medical clinic

The growing Hewitt area is getting a new clinic courtesy of Ascension Medical Group Providence, which opened at 729 Sun Valley Blvd.

The clinic "has implemented protocols to protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19 while taking care of their express care and family medicine needs," according to a press release.

The clinic also monitors guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and adjusts accordingly.

Dr. Alexandra Jones Adesina and Dr. Gerard Marroquin will staff the clinic, which will offer express care services for fever, cold and flu symptoms, sore throat, earache, sprains, mild asthma, urinary tract infections, skin rashes, mild complications of chronic illnesses such as diabetes or hypertension, and minor injuries.

