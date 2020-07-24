You are the owner of this article.
Mike's Marketplace

Mike's Marketplace

New luxury venue for dogs: Camp Bow Wow Waco
New luxury venue for dogs: Camp Bow Wow Waco

Camp Bow Wow

A luxury venue for pooches has opened at 207 Colonnade Parkway in Woodway. It is the handiwork of local entrepreneurs Shruti and Aman Sibal, who gave it the name Camp Bow Wow Waco.

"The 6,300-square-foot camp will offer 54 spacious cabins with comfy cots, multiple luxury suites, six teacup suites, four indoor and four outdoor play spaces for the pups, and dog pools and play equipment," according to a press release.

It will have a climate-controlled atmosphere and 24-hour monitoring.

General manager Tyla Stephens said by phone the most popular package costs $75 and includes three daily stays and a bath.

