Bonner signs with Bears

Baylor added its second transfer guard of the offseason as Dale Bonner from Fairmont (W. Va.) State signed with the Bears.

The 6-3, 175-pound Bonner, who will have three years of eligibility remaining, follows former Arizona guard James Akinjo, who signed with Baylor last week.

A native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, Bonner redshirted as a true freshman in 2018-19 before starting all 50 games over the Falcons’ last two seasons at the NCAA Division II level.

He led Fairmont State in scoring and assists both seasons, averaging 17.8 points and 5.3 assists in 30 games as a freshman in 2019-20 and 21.2 points and 4.5 assists in 20 games as a sophomore in 2020-21. He shot 40.4 percent from 3-point range during his two seasons.

“Dale is someone who we targeted because he’s a high character young man with a tremendous work ethic,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He has seen the success we’ve had developing guards, and he wants to continue that tradition. We believe he’s a perfect fit for our program and we’re excited to welcome him into the Baylor family.”

