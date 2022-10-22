 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Briar

Briar

Could this be your new best friend?Approx. Weight:17.80 lbs Estimated DOB:9/16/2020 Arrival Date: Adoption Fee: $325 *NOTE* We allow out... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert