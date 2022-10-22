Brice Cherry: Bears' homecoming performance took alums on a time-traveling journey

Brice Cherry A lifelong rider of the Houston sports bandwagon and a lifelong hater of vegetables, Brice Cherry has been named the Texas AP sportswriter of the year several times during his Trib career, which began in 1998. He has been sports editor since 2012. Follow Brice Cherry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Homecoming serves as a gift for all the returning alums, allowing them to reminisce and reflect on the old days.

Dave Aranda’s Baylor Bears allowed the alums to do just that as they presented a window into the past in their 35-23 homecoming win over Kansas on Saturday at sun-splashed, wind-swept McLane Stadium. This was a game that hearkened back to all manner of Baylor eras.

For the more recent graduates, there were glimpses of 2021. Baylor’s defenders hit the field like their helmets were on fire, playing with an infectious (and needed) energy. They even brought to mind some of the great ball hawkers of that Big 12 championship-winning unit, men like JT Woods and Jalen Pitre. Linebacker Jackie Marshall could have been arrested for pickpocketing for his slick strip and recovery of KU receiver Quentin Skinner. Hey, maybe this whole “robbers and jackers” idea will finally start taking root for this Baylor defense.

“The difference between theft and robbery is committing violence with the taking of what is someone else’s,” said BU linebacker (and apparent law expert) Dillon Doyle. “That’s kind of what we take pride in is the violent defensive side of the ball. I think you definitely saw that with some of the crossing routes and the safeties hitting that hard. Really proud of the physicality that they played with. … It showed up today.”

Baylor alums who were around in the 1980s probably view this running attack with a certain amount of wistfulness and familiarity. Pick a Grant Teaff-era team and there are some parallels there, given Jeff Grimes’ commitment to the run. Certainly, when the BU line is executing that zone blocking scheme with brute force and precision, it’s an effective way to move the ball. You know those annoying “WIDE LOAD” trucks you sometimes find yourselves stuck behind on the interstate, where they’re transporting a pre-fab house or something? Well, some of the holes that Baylor’s line created were wide enough to pave the way for one of those trucks.

Baylor averaged just under five yards a pop on the day, and freshman Richard Reese clicked off 186 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Somewhere, Walter Abercrombie was definitely smiling.

“With an offensive line and a couple of tight ends and a strong back all working as one, there’s no other feeling like it,” said tight end Ben Sims.

The way this one unfolded also brought to a mind the Guy Morriss-coached Bears of 2005. Now, I’m of the opinion that GuyMo (rest in peace) probably doesn’t get enough credit for his tenure in Waco. He brought the Bears out of the dismal Kevin Steele days and introduced a far more competitive brand of football, serving as a bridge to the on-field success overseen later by Art Briles.

In ’05, the Bears were still learning, though. They won some close games over the likes of SMU and Iowa State. But they struggled to uncover their killer instinct and put teams away, as shown in double-overtime road losses to Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Jump back to present day, and some of the same issues plague this current team. Baylor thoroughly owned the first half against Kansas, building a cozy 28-3 lead. In such a situation, you kind of wanted to see the Bears transform into a horror movie villain — Leatherface or Michael Myers or something — and savagely finish off the Jayhawks.

Didn’t happen. Not even close. Baylor opened the door with some wonky, disjointed play on both side of the ball in the second half, and the Jayhawks seized the gift without so much as sending a thank-you card. Kansas rolled off 20 straight points, pulling to within 28-23 with 6:29 to play.

Now, here’s where the parallel to 2005 isn’t a mirror image. Baylor managed to hang on and win the game. So, after not finishing and not finishing and not finishing, the Bears finally finished.

Call that forward progress (no matter where the refs spot the ball).

“However you call that, that killer instinct or whatever that is, we’re aiming to work to get it,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda said. “The best teams have that. I think for us it’s something we have to teach. I have to teach it better and we have to execute it.”

Let’s travel back to the 1980s again, shall we? Plenty of Baylor fans can remember when Cody Carlson led the way at quarterback for the Bears. Most in the sic-em crowd would call Carlson a good quarterback, and I’d agree. But, nevertheless, Carlson could be a little too generous in the giveaway department, as he finished with two more career interceptions (34) than touchdown passes (32).

Granted, it was a different era, when the passing game took more downfield shots and there weren’t as many safe, short passes built into the scheme. Still, Blake Shapen is bringing up some Cody Carlson vibes for sure.

It feels like Shapen is a good quarterback. He has all the potential to be one. And yet he has grown far too loose with the football. Shapen tossed a pair of interceptions in Saturday’s win, and for the second straight week he coughed up a costly fumble while rolling out of the pocket that led to a lengthy return for the defense.

Aranda said that Shapen has to be both better in securing the ball when it’s time to tuck and run, and quicker in his decisions leading up to those moments. But he also doesn’t want his young QB beating himself up over those mistakes.

“Really focusing and taking the emotion out of it,” Aranda said. ‘That’s what we’re seeing — here’s what we’re doing, here’s what we can improve on, I think that’s the approach we’re going to take. I know out of everybody, it hits Blake the hardest. And I know he’s going to work really hard to improve on it.”

This homecoming contest took all the grizzled old Bears who had returned to campus on a trip through time. You got a bit of the good, the bad and the ugly.

College was great. College was awesome. College was the best time of my life.

College was brutal. College was expensive. College sucked.

Homecoming is over. Now it’s time for these Bears to define which experience they’re going to deliver to the current batch of students.

“It’s difficult to have patience when you’re counting the wins and losses, but I think it’s way important to have patience and to teach,” Aranda said. “So, the ability for us to learn a really hard lesson and then win, is a successful thing. Because we’ve learned some hard lessons and have taken losses. So, this is the first time we can do it and say we’ve won.”

In the end, the alums left happy.

Probably.