WEST BANK: Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. The raid was in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem.

LABOR CONTRACT: Los Angeles teachers on Friday overwhelmingly approved a new contract with the LA Unified School District that will give a significant pay raise to staff in the nation's second-largest school system.

SHOOTINGS: A 19-year-old man is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said. Separately, a 17-year old girl was killed and five other people wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.

BORDER: Tears flowed amid heartfelt embraces as Mexican families were allowed brief reunions at the border Saturday with relatives who migrated to the United States. About 150 families passed over the Rio Grande to meet with loved ones they had not seen for years during the 10th edition of the "Hugs, not walls" event organized by humanitarian groups.

ISRAEL: Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a demonstration against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, demanding the changes to be scrapped rather than delayed.

ITALY: Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia political party on Saturday. He was hospitalized with a lung infection April 5, and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukemia.