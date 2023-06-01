TIGERS: Centerfielder Riley Greene was put on the 10day injured list by Detroit because of a stress fracture in his left leg. Greene was injured during Detroit's 10-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday and left the game in the third inning. He was sent for tests and an MRI showed a stress fracture in his left fibia. The move came one day after the Tigers placed their best pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez. on the 15-day injured list with a ruptured ligament in his left index finger.
CUBS: Chicago starter Justin Steele exited Wednesday's game against Tampa Bay after three innings because of left forearm tightness. Steele retired all nine batters he face. He got a visit from manager David Ross and a trainer with one out in the third.
PHILLIES: Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm was out of the starting lineup for the second time in three games because of left hamstring tightness.