TIGERS: Centerfielder Riley Greene was put on the 10day injured list by Detroit because of a stress fracture in his left leg. Greene was injured during Detroit's 10-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday and left the game in the third inning. He was sent for tests and an MRI showed a stress fracture in his left fibia. The move came one day after the Tigers placed their best pitcher, Eduardo Rodriguez. on the 15-day injured list with a ruptured ligament in his left index finger.