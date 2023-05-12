BUCKS: Milwaukee guard Jrue Holiday is the NBA's teammate of the year for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons. The NBA announced on Thursday the voting results for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.The award recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership and dedication to a team.
WARRIORS: Golden State is 16-4 in Game 5s and 8-2 when facing elimination dating to its 2015 title run, including 4-2 at home. In addition, the Warriors are 34-12 in postseason games following a loss.