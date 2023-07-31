Rotary meeting

Jackson Griggs, CEO of Waco Family Medicine, will be the guest speaker at this month's Rotary Club of Waco meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Lunch is $20. Call 254-7762115 for more information.

Mayborn Mondays

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, holds Mystery Mondays every week from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a story time and crafts geared toward children 5 and under.

Next week's guest is Emily MacDonald, the museum engagement coordinator.

Storytime and activities are included in the museum's general admission, which is $8 for children, $10 for adults and $9 for seniors.

Youth choir

First Methodist Waco is forming a choir for children in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The choir will meet Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6 p.m. beginning this week at the church, 4901 Cobbs Drive.

Sign up online at first waco.com/first kids, or call 254-7725630 for more information.

Family research

The Central Texas Genealogical Society is sponsoring a program on locating school records for family research from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 7 in the meeting room at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Information about siblings, attendance, age, relocation and more can be gleaned from such records, helping reveal details about ancestors.

Singing Seniors registration

The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will hold fall semester registration at 9 a.m. Aug. 7 outside the sanctuary at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.

The first fall rehearsal will follow at 9:30. The semester registration fee is $75.

Membership is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required. Anyone with a love of singing is welcome to join.

For more information, call 210-887-5370.

Veterans luncheon

The Stan C. Parker Foundation will hold its 12th annual veterans appreciation luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The featured speaker will be Medal Of Honor recipient Donald "Doc" Bollard.

The event, which includes lunch, is free for all veterans. Reservations are required by emailing stancparkerfoundation@gmail.com.

Leather show

The Heart of Texas Leather Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11-12 at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

The trade show is open to the public. Admission is free.

Workshops are also available from Aug. 8-12. Register at leathercraftersjournal.com/ heart-of-texas/workshops/.

Retro Radio fundraiser

The Retro Radio 2023 fund raiser for Archway of Hope will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Presented by DJ Flashback, the event will include elevated dance stages with props; extra-large screens featuring iconic music videos from the 1970s '80s and '90s; along with contests, dinner and unlimited drinks.

Tickets are $150 with tables of eight available for $1,750, online at eventbrite.com.

Archway of Hope is local nonprofit organization that that helps local families who are grieving the untimely death of a loved one. It produces documentaries, videos, cards and other tributes, and also connects families with comfort and healing resources.

Big hat luncheon

Esther's Closet and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a "Big Hat Brunch" at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.