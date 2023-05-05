SUSPECT CHARGED: Deion Patterson, 24, waived his first court appearance Thursday and was charged with one count of murder and four counts of aggravated assault in a shooting that left one woman dead and four others wounded in the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice the prior day, Fulton County Jail records show.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE: Vice President Kamala Harris met Thursday with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence as the Biden administration rolls out initiatives meant to ensure the evolving technology improves lives without putting people's rights and safety at risk.

POLICE KILLING: Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries to the head after Memphis police beat him during a January arrest, according to an autopsy report released Thursday. It said the death was a homicide.

COVID-19: U.S. deaths fell last year and COVID-19 dropped to the nation's No. 4 cause, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday. COVID-19 deaths trailed heart disease, cancer and injuries such as drug over doses, motor vehicle fatalities and shootings. In 2020 and 2021, only heart disease and cancer were a head of COVID-19.

NUCLEAR ENRICHMENT: Israel's defense minister claimed Thursday that Iran could have enough enriched uranium for five nuclear weapons and warned Tehran that proceeding to weapons-grade enrichment could "ignite the region."

MORTGAGE RATES: The average rate on the benchmark 30year fixed-rate home loan fell to 6.39% this week from 6.43% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it averaged 5.27%. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages rose to 5.76% from 5.71% last week.