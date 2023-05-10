DONE DEAL: Major League Baseball and the players' association finalized their collective bargaining agreement through the 2026 season, 14 months after reaching a memorandum of understanding for a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.

ROBO UMP: Much like the pitch clock, automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the big leagues. The ABS system is currently being used in Triple-A with a goal of eliminating the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones.

BRAVES: Ace lefty Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained forearm. The loss of Fried comes with right-hander Kyle Wright already on the IL with shoulder soreness. Fried is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA this season. ... Outfielder Marcell Ozuna reached a plea agreement following his 2022 DUI arrest. Ozuna entered a no contest plea and paid a $1,000 fine.

METS: Right-hander Max Scherzer was scratched from his scheduled start against the Reds on Tuesday due to neck spasms. He allowed six runs and eight hits against the Tigers in his first game back from a 10game suspension on May 3. ... Catcher Gary Sánchez agreed to a minor league contract. He hit .164 with no homers and eight RBIs for the Giants' Triple-A team before being released.

YANKEES: Outfielder Aaron Judge was reinstated from the IL and played Tuesday against the Athletics. He hasn't played since April 27 because of a right hip strain. New York went 4-6 without its record-setting slugger.

— Associated Press