Brook Avenue Elementary School staff and students recently joined Transformation Waco and the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting of the school's new garden and outdoor learning space, which was established by this year's Leadership Waco class.

The local group of 36 business and civic leaders raised $21,900 for the community project, which provided an all-weather whiteboard, shed, 18 cedar planters, nine benches, three picnic tables, a fence, a potting table and rainwater collection bins. The 39th Leadership Waco class spent several days in June working on the upgrades.

“The school is ecstatic and so appreciative of Class 39’s commitment to providing a unique educational space for our students and staff,” said Josh Wucher, Transformation Waco Chief Communications Officer and Class 39 participant. “Brook Avenue will use the space to conduct science lessons, plant fruits and vegetables for gardening classes and have reflective time in nature. We’re very thankful to the generous donors and companies for their support in bringing this garden area to life.”

Platinum sponsors who donated $2,500 include Brazos Braces, Target Solutions, Transformation Waco and Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages. Gold sponsors who donated $1,000 include Community Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Central Texas, Pablo’s Taqueria, Garcia’s Tire and Intuitive Health, LLC. Items donated include concrete pavers from Waco Habitat ReStore, landscape rock from Barnett Contracting, rain collection bins and garden equipment from Leadership Waco cohort members, and a potting table from Target Solutions. In-kind service donations included site work from Mitchell Construction and the assembly of planters from Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy students.

“This is the largest-scale, community-driven Leadership Waco project that we’ve experienced to date,” said Rachel Martinez, Director of Leadership Development of the Greater Waco Chamber. “We had a terrific group of 36 professionals who are truly invested in Waco’s growth and significantly impacting our community. Leadership Waco has always been about individuals working together on solutions to community needs, and the Brook Avenue project revitalized an area that is now a beautiful and sustainable space for students to learn for years to come.”

The chamber's Leadership Waco program is designed to assist community leaders in learning about the local community, with the goal of providing solutions to community needs and improving area residents’ quality of life. The program offers a curriculum that encourages participants to work together and think creatively to meet today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow.