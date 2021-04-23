BROWNIE
Police have charged a former Mart High School football player with capital murder in the shooting deaths of two former teammates while they we…
A Waco man has charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child, based on incidents in 2018 through 2019.
A Waco woman facing indictment in an alleged drunken hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019 was sent back to…
WACO — Baylor University and men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew have refused to accept a vehicle wrapped with the school’s national champi…
One person died after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a residence on Parkwood Street near Bosque Boulevard, Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said.
Mike Copeland: Waco hotel prices; Health director presentation; Bitty & Beau's Coffee; Work at 25th, Bosque
An overnight hotel stay in Waco is the third-costliest among 30 metro areas in Texas, according to CheapHotels.org, which conducted a survey.
One weekend in early April, newly sworn-in Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian decided to put on her uniform, polish her badge and attend the e…
A Waco woman was arrested last Friday after she was accused of stabbing her boyfriend following an argument in late March.
A McLennan County grand jury Thursday indicted three Waco teenagers in the Oct. 15 robbery and shooting death of Jatron Lavar Thomas.
Dogecoin is the latest crypto phenomenon. Is it the right investment for you?