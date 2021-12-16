 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce Wayne

Bruce Wayne

Bruce Wayne

Bio for Bruce Wayne 12.13.2021 Bruce Wayne is a goofy, playful 2 year-old brindle male with a great underbite, white... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert