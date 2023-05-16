The city of Bruceville-Eddy will hold its annual Spring Fest with events Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Events will kick off with an exhibition softball game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Duty Field, 248 Hungry Hill Road.

There will be a concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday on the green behind City Hall, 144 Wilcox Drive.

A parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, followed by events at City Hall starting at 4 p.m., including lawnmower races, cow patty bingo, vendors, an auction, food, children's area, dog shows, pony rides, power wheel races and a beard contest.

For more information, call 254859-5700.