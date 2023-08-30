Burgers, bingo Aug 30, 2023 Aug 30, 2023 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will hold a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins. 0 Comments Tags Gambling Gastronomy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 1 Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week, and vote for the Player of the Week for o… China Spring flexes muscle in season opener against Lorena LORENA — The China Spring Cougars won’t be easy for anybody to beat this season. Marlin cancels football game, extracurricular activities The Marlin Bulldogs won't be taking the football field against the Itasca Wampus Cats on Friday night following the cancellation of all extrac… Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates branching out; Building permits galore; Lake Waco marinas on market Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates is expanding. Interesting building permits abound. Two Lake Waco marinas are on the market. Buckle is … University Trojans rush away with opening night victory over Robinson University wanted to start the season with a punch in the mouth and while Robinson did not make it easy for the Trojans, Kaeron Johnson's team…