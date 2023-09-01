Burgers, bingo Sep 1, 2023 Sep 1, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, will hold a burgers and bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.Burgers will be served from 6 to 6:30 p.m. before bingo begins. 0 Comments Tags Gambling Gastronomy Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 1 Central Texas Honor Roll: See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week, and vote for the Player of the Week for o… Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates branching out; Building permits galore; Lake Waco marinas on market Mike Copeland: Splendid Oaks Chocolates is expanding. Interesting building permits abound. Two Lake Waco marinas are on the market. Buckle is … McLennan County schools see mixed results in revamped STAAR, Waco ISD to join lawsuit McLennan County schools showed moderate change, mostly positive, on recently released STAAR scores, and Waco ISD is set to join a lawsuit over… Deep drought remains after rainfall breaks Waco's record rainless streak Waco finally saw some rain Sunday as a patchwork of brief but powerful storms ended a record 56 consecutive rainless days. Witnesses describe Waco teen's killing, identify murder suspect as shooter Two witnesses to the 2019 killing of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul testified Tuesday that Elijah Jamal Craven, 21, killed the teenager after Daezion…