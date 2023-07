Greater Waco YMCA is organizing a field trip for active, older adults to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas on July 29.

Cost is $80 for YMCA members, $100 for nonmembers. Registration deadline is July 22. Space is limited, and registration is required.

The bus will depart at 7 a.m. from the YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, and will return around 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-7535437.