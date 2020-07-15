Diversified breaks ground on new HQ in Bellmead

Bellmead welcomed a new corporate citizen this week, breaking ground for Diversified Product Development's new headquarters and production facility.

Company founder Ray Fritel accepted two offers he apparently could not refuse — one from developer Bill Wetterman to buy Diversified's downtown Waco property, the other from Bellmead officials who sold the company a 7-acre tract near the city's Home Depot store. There, Fritel will spend about $4 million erecting a new 60,000-square foot building.

He said he paid $250,000 for the acreage.

Bellmead elected officials and board members of the Bellmead Economic Development Corp., which previously owned the land, gathered at the site Monday for the groundbreaking.

Fritel's business employs about 60 people, including engineers and designers, the balance assigned to support and sales. Hiring likely will increase when the new building is in place in November.

Diversified has multiple brands and product lines for a variety of industries. Its LineWise brand appears on equipment produced for power companies, including energized and static line lifters, auxiliary arms, phase lifters, temporary conductor supports and insulated work platforms. Recently, a Diversified crew field tested its latest product, one that holds energized power lines in place while crews perform repair or maintenance. A Florida company bought the first.

Another division, LiftWise, produces attachments for boom trucks, service cranes, knuckleboom cranes and digger derricks.

A materials-handling unit targets a market that includes off-highway vehicles, blade rotators for wind turbines and mining truck chassis lifters.