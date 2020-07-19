June home sales in Waco see major bump

"Statistics don't lie," Novian said of the 410 transactions in June. "We're still seeing people making moves, putting homes on the market."

But he also senses hesitation among those weighing possibly the biggest decision in their life, considering conditions at work in today's economy.

"We have an election coming up, COVID-19, the rioting — they could cause people to hold off until current events slow down," he said. "Still, in real estate, there is always a need to move. People must have a place to live. There are still buyers and sellers. People are still putting houses on the market. And we're still getting multiple offers."

Novian said potential clients started calling him weeks into the pandemic.

"I think they were bored at home, looking online, and decided to do what they'd been thinking about doing a long time," he said.

It helps that interest rates are falling, Novian said.

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 2.98% last week, dipping to less than 3% for the first time in at least the 50 years Freddie Mac has been tracking it, the government-back financing firm reported Thursday. The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage was 2.48%.