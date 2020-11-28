$100 million aluminum can operation planned in Waco, up for $6.8 million from city, county

The city also is considering its own grant equal to half the property taxes Envases otherwise would pay on the plant and equipment in its first 10 years, an estimated $2.8 million.

The Envases announcement comes amid enthusiasm over Amazon's decision to build a 2.69 million-square-foot fulfillment center on a 93-acre site it bought from the Waco Industrial Foundation on Exchange Parkway. It will employ 1,000 people making at least $15 an hour. Officials have said economic development grants are in the works for Amazon, but no deal has been announced.

Felton said more good news is on the horizon in terms of new industrial projects that may materialize in the next few months.

"We hate to blame everything on COVID-19, but it has affected how quickly things get done," Felton said of negotiations and unforeseen issues that have arisen to delay progress on finalizing economic development deals.

The Envases deals would require the plant to create at least 121 new, full-time jobs. At least 113 would have to pay at least $15 an hour, and the rest would have to pay at least $12 per hour. All 121 positions must receive health insurance benefits, with the company paying "the majority of the health insurance premium," and the average wage must be at last $44,500, according to city documents.