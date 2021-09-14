2 new Waco Hispanic-themed grocery stores plugging along

Calls and email messages to Poco Loco have not been returned.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Waco in 2018 approved a variance allowing Poco Loco to sell alcohol for consumption elsewhere, the variance necessary because it will operate within 300 feet of Provident Heights Elementary School.

Poco Loco will operate within a North Waco corridor brimming with Hispanic-owned businesses. The city of Waco is also building a new fire station in the corridor, where it leveled the historic 25th Street Theater that opened in 1945 but closed as a theater in 1982. It later resurfaced as a dance club, but fell into disrepair.

La Michoacana Meat Market is a full-service grocery chain based in Houston. It is going up with a store in the 2200 block of West Waco Drive, next door to Ranchito 5 Tex-Mex restaurant. La Michoacana did not return calls seeking comment, but the company website says it carries marinated meats, dairy products, Mexican candies, produce, baked goods, health and beauty items, and products from Central and South America. It also operates taquerias.

Work crews are sporadically seen at the site. Calls to determine the pace of construction were not returned. One of several people gathered at the site Saturday said the store could be ready for occupancy by December.