200 rental homes, 300-unit apartment complex planned near Cinemark, Topgolf in Waco

Waco custom homebuilder Scott Bland said build-to-rent homes have not appeared on his radar as a growing trend locally, but did not discount its usefulness.

"They are talking about putting these next to Cinemark and Topgolf," Bland said. "We would not build homes that someone will own as an investment next to so much commercial. I don't think D.R. Horton or Stylecraft would build a master-planned community near so much commercial."

But Bland recognizes the appeal to some of living near a movie theater, Topgolf venue, restaurants and retailers. Targeting renters makes sense, considering Cottonwood Creek Market's location and target audience, he said.

"Hopefully, they are talking about doing something affordable," Bland said. "We desperately need affordable rental property here."

He said the community would welcome rental rates below $2,000 a month.

D.R. Horton, which touts itself as America's largest homebuilder, is dipping its toe into the build-to-rent market, Temple sales agent McKenzi Powell said. She said the company intends to place 183 rental homes targeting young professionals in a development called Pecan Creek, near HK Dodgen Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.