200 rental homes, 300-unit apartment complex planned near Cinemark, Topgolf in Waco

Imagine living a short walk from the new Cinemark theater at Creekview Drive and Interstate 35, or Topgolf's all-weather driving range there or the Main Event game room scheduled to open in March.
Houston-based NewQuest Properties promised in 2019 a residential component for its 143-acre Cottonwood Creek Market. It announced this week it has "jump-started" that commitment, having contracted with Waco CV LLC to build about 200 rental homes in that area.
The rentals will materialize on about 20 acres between the Cinemark theater and New Road, with groundbreaking scheduled during the second quarter of this year, said Austen Baldridge, a NewQuest vice president and the project's leasing agent. Baldridge confirmed another entity, Waco Creekview Holdings, plans a 300-unit apartment complex on 12 acres between Topgolf and New Road, the first of possibly two apartment sites for the project.
"I think this adds a critical component to this mixed-use development," Baldridge said.
He said living units combined with retail, entertainment and dining options should enhance the project's already stellar image.
NewQuest also announced it will break ground this week on three "speculative multi-tenant retail buildings" covering 26,400 square feet in Cottonwood Creek Market. Two will straddle green space in front of Cinemark, and will share patios overlooking a community lawn. The third building will be closer to I-35.
"I don't think we're ready to announce any names, but we do have tenants secured: national and regional accounts," Baldridge said. "We'll be breaking ground with some leases in hand, but much remains speculative. Due to the increasing momentum and attention Waco is enjoying, we feel good about the direction this project is heading."
NewQuest also reported that BlueWave Express Car Wash has acquired a 1.23-acre pad site in the development. That transaction leaves only two large tracts for sale at Cottonwood Creek Market: 16.65 acres earmarked for multifamily development and 6 acres tagged for hospitality.
"The residential acreage could add another 350 units to the NewQuest development," according to a press release announcing the plans for rental houses.
Baldridge avoided specifics regarding the square footage and rental rates of the homes to be built, saying only there would be a mix of one- to three-bedroom homes. The apartments would be "garden-style, market-rate," said Baldridge, who again said he could not provide numbers being considered.
Asked about the suitability of rental properties in a high-profile, multimillion-dollar development such as Cottonwood Creek Market, Baldridge said their presence should not be cause for concern, adding, "Everything within the development is Class A, and will continue to be."
Waco custom homebuilder Scott Bland said build-to-rent homes have not appeared on his radar as a growing trend locally, but did not discount its usefulness.
"They are talking about putting these next to Cinemark and Topgolf," Bland said. "We would not build homes that someone will own as an investment next to so much commercial. I don't think D.R. Horton or Stylecraft would build a master-planned community near so much commercial."
But Bland recognizes the appeal to some of living near a movie theater, Topgolf venue, restaurants and retailers. Targeting renters makes sense, considering Cottonwood Creek Market's location and target audience, he said.
"Hopefully, they are talking about doing something affordable," Bland said. "We desperately need affordable rental property here."
He said the community would welcome rental rates below $2,000 a month.
D.R. Horton, which touts itself as America's largest homebuilder, is dipping its toe into the build-to-rent market, Temple sales agent McKenzi Powell said. She said the company intends to place 183 rental homes targeting young professionals in a development called Pecan Creek, near HK Dodgen Loop and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Temple.
Floor plans for the three- and four-bedroom homes range from 1,263 to 1,796 square feet, and monthly rentals run $1,745 to $2,145, Powell said. Some units have been pre-leased, but most will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Trade magazine Builder posted an article titled, "Built-To-Rent Homes Expected to Hit All-Time High in 2022." The story says about 90,000 single-family homes built to be rented exist in more than 700 communities nationwide, and almost 14,000 more are expected to be finished this year. It cites a survey showing "the pandemic created an unprecedented demand among renters for space and privacy."
The Texas cities of Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and Austin appear in Builder's list of 20 cities nationwide with the most single-family rentals.
Las Vegas tops the list, while Houston finished second.