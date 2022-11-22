$20M expansion underway at Sherwin-Williams Waco distribution center

Painting giant Sherwin-Williams will spend at least $20 million adding 200,000 square feet of space to the distribution center it opened locally in 2018.

Sherwin-Williams spent $39 million to place a 615,000-square-foot facility at 1300 Aviation Parkway, having outgrown its leased space on Texas Central Parkway. It reportedly considered other cities, as the local facility serves all Texas and seven other states, but chose to remain in Waco.

The company was promised $4 million from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. fund, which is supported by the city and county. It also received nearly $1.8 million in tax abatements over 10 years.

The office of McLennan County Judge Scott Felton on Tuesday said that records show county commissioners last discussed incentives for Sherwin-Williams in 2018. No one with the city of Waco could be reached for comment on wheher Sherwin-Williams will receive incentives for the latest expansion.

No one with Sherwin-Williams could be reached for comment on the expansion now underway. The distribution center employs 381 full-time staffers and 38 part-timers, according to the latest figures available through the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. The company reported having 264 full-time employees when it pursued incentives from the city and county, and had seen employment grow to 316 when the center opened in 2018.

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, Sherwin-Williams sells such brands as Valspar, HGTV Home, Dutch Boy, Krylon, Minwax, Thompson's Water Seal and Cabot.

The company reported consolidated net sales of $6.05 billion during the third quarter ending Sept. 30, a 17.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Net sales from stores in the United States and Canada open more than 12 calendar months saw a 20.7% increase in net sales.

"Income before income taxes increased due to selling price increases in all segments and higher sales volume in The Americas Group," said a financial summary the company provided. It went on to say the income increases were partially offset by higher costs for raw materials and supply chain issues.

Sherwin-Williams has more than 4,000 company-owned retail locations and supplies products to other retailers. In 2018, the Waco plant was shipping 3 million pounds of paint daily to 700 company-branded stores in eight states.