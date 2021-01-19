$31 million Waco facility planned by German maker of flooring installation products

The company’s North America headquarters is in Aurora, Colorado, and it has a presence in Dover, Delaware, according to its website. Collins said it chose Waco for expansion as it pursues business in the southwestern United States.

The company’s brands include Uzin, Wolfe and Pallmann. Uzin-branded products include adhesives, leveling compounds and substances and systems to mitigate moisture. Wolfe produces machinery and specialty tools for the flooring industry. Pallmann specializes in the care and treatment of wood, especially that in subflooring.

Floordaily.net, a trade site, posted news of Uzin Utz’s plans, describing it as “a family-owned company headquartered in Ulm, Germany, that manufactures moisture mitigation products, primers, leveling and patching compounds, floorcovering adhesives and application tools for those products.”

Collins said Uzin Utz is seeking the $2 million economic development grant primarily to recoup costs related to buying a 15-acre tract.

It also will receive a 50% break on real property taxes over 10 years, and a 40% to 5% descending break on personal property taxes over seven years.