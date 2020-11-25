$760 billion in holiday spending expected as Black Friday duration, online options expand

National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said in the press release he believes pandemic-induced stressors may play a significant role in consumer behavior.

“After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they (consumers) owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday,” Kleinhenz wrote. “There are risks to the economy if the virus continues to spread, but as long as consumers remain confident and upbeat, they will spend for the holiday season.”

He said many families have strong balance sheets, “supported by a strong stock market, rising home values and record savings boosted by government stimulus payments issued earlier this year.”

Target, like Walmart, took a long-haul approach to Black Friday this year, offering “Black Friday Now” deals almost continuously. The most popular items so far have been smart TVs, Apple products and coffee makers.

Sweetening the experience, said Target, is its pledge to give shoppers price adjustments if they purchase an item advertised as a “Black Friday Now” deal and it is later priced lower at the store or at Target.com.