Christina De La Cruz said she and her father, Ricardo Banda, like to transform distressed properties into assets, something neighborhoods can appreciate. Targets include drug dens, homeless hangouts and abandoned buildings, nearly anything “being used maliciously,” De La Cruz said.

They have targeted the 2800 block of North 19th Street, a woebegone stretch of high grass, crumbling facades and stern warnings about the suitability for occupancy posted by the city of Waco. This is not an area to show the relatives visiting from out of town, though a “Fixer Upper” home on nearby Alexander Avenue suffered damage in 2017 when a driver slammed into it. Tourists interested in all things Magnolia, as well as “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, have visited the house for years.

But the commercial area attracting De La Cruz’s interest has seen better days. She and Banda bought property on North 19th Street’s west side, their primary target being the long-vacant Connect Nightclub at 2812 N. 19th St. Their crews have gutted the building with plans to demolish it for an affordable housing development called Studios on North 19th Street.

“We are proposing 16 one-bedroom studio apartments and two two-bedroom units,” De La Cruz said. “We reached out to the Waco Housing Authority, saying, ‘Tell us what you need,’ and we’ll try to support whatever that is. They seemed very eager, telling us that residents are struggling.”

She said the housing authority indicated there is not enough housing available to accommodate residents who qualify for rental assistance due to income.

“My dad and I purchased this building, about 11,000 square feet, and determined we would make the site available for the highest and best use. We immediately had our team reach out” to the Waco Housing Authority and to Cadence Bank, which may provide financing, De La Cruz said.

The housing authority board voted Tuesday to let Milet Hopping, the Waco Housing Authority’s president and CEO, continue negotiations with De La Cruz.

“We’re at the exploratory stage. We haven’t finalized anything yet,” Hopping said after the meeting. “They came in person to talk with me. Basically, we would partner with them, and units would be set aside for Section 8 voucher holders. We need to negotiate the final aspects of the partnership, finalize the paperwork, and approve the plans.”

Jerry Dyer, with Versatile Developments and employee of De La Cruz, said living units would range from 600 to 1,100 square feet, with one-bedroom apartments priced at $915 a month and two-bedroom apartments priced at $1,240 per month. Rental assistance vouchers would be judged independently.

Dyer said Studios on North 19th Street would operate under a project-based Section 8 program, meaning a rental subsidy specific to the property would be available for qualifying tenants, as opposed to a tenant-based Section 8 program in which a person qualifies for a rent voucher they can use for any rental that meets the program’s requirements.

Dyer said the project carries a $1.65 million estimated cost.

“WHA tells us they have enough three- and four-bedroom units, but they are struggling with studios,” De La Cruz said. “We would fill in that gap.”

She said her goal “is to take houses that are being used maliciously and create something beautiful for the community. Now we’re taking that approach to the rental side. This place used to be a club. It burned, and now we have it. I grew up in Waco, walked barefoot on my street in South Waco, so I’m familiar with the sense of pride people have in their community. We’d like to offer them the best amenities.”

Other buildings along North 19th Street near the proposed apartments have fallen into vacancy and disrepair. De La Cruz said it is safe to say her partnership has eyed the structures with the thought of additional investment.