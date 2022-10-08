Amazon aims to hire 500 for holidays at Waco operation

Delivery giant Amazon will hire 500 people to work during the holidays and possibly beyond at its new fulfillment center on Exchange Parkway, where employment already exceeds 2,000, doubling initial estimates.

"We're proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles available across the country," John Felton, senior vice president of worldwide relations, said in a press release announcing Amazon's holiday hiring push.

Amazon recently announced a $1 billion investment in raises, with hopes of bringing average pay systemwide to more than $19 an hour, the press release says.

Amazon officials in 2020 joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in Waco to announce plans for a $250 million fulfillment center with a 700,000-square-foot footprint employing 1,000 and making $15 an hour. The 2021 targeted opening came and went without signs of activity. Amazon had delayed or canceled similar projects nationally.

But Amazon on July 23 officially began Waco operations. By the opening, announced starting pay had risen to $15.50 an hour, and Amazon regional spokesperson Daniel Martin said it was generally more like $16 to $17 an hour.

Martin also said the operation now has more than 2,000 employees, doubling the initial announcement. In an email response to questions Thursday, he said Waco is hiring now to fill the 500 positions, "and we'll continue hiring throughout the holiday season while available."

Jobs include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions, Martin said. He would not comment directly on what the new hires would receive in pay.

"Regardless of whether someone joins our team as a permanent or seasonal employee, they will receive a competitive wage and access to flexible scheduling options," Martin wrote. "For those looking for seasonal work, this means that you can earn a good wage — over $15 per hour at least — all while working a schedule that fits your life.

"People that join our front-line hourly team on a full-time basis earn an average wage of more than $19 an hour."

He said benefits include health care, dental, and vision, 401(k) with a 50% company match, paid family leave, and Amazon's Career Choice program, which pre-pays for college, job training, GED programs and online classes.

The national press release says Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 in some locations. But they are not being offered in Waco, Martin said.

Amazon said it is hiring 150,000 people throughout the United States and 13,000 in Texas during the holiday season for packing, picking, sorting and shipping.

The Waco fulfillment center receives merchandise from around the country, then forwards items to Amazon sorting and delivery locations. People working there do not deliver packages to Waco addresses.

Texas is among the states with the greatest number of positions to be filled during the holidays, joining California, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, and Washington, according to the press release.

Kris Collins, senior vice president for economic development at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, said she is not surprised to hear Amazon would be hiring 500 seasonal employees, or that employment at the fulfillment center had pushed beyond 2,000 people.

The press release announcing the national hiring plan includes a quote from Bri Tye, an Amazon regional director whose territory includes Waco.

"Having started my Amazon career as a seasonal hourly employee, I can say from first-hand experience that even seasonal roles can be a springboard into a lifetime career with Amazon. Now I have the honor of serving as regional director of operations overseeing five of our largest fulfillment centers across Texas," said Tye, who attended opening day ceremonies in Waco.