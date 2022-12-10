Amazon education program opens door to McLennan Community College

Workers at Amazon's Waco fulfillment center may find their employment opens doors for further education through McLennan Community College with Amazon picking up as much as $5,250 in annual fees and tuition.

Amazon recently approved an agreement with MCC that recognizes the community college and, through its University Center, Texas Tech University and Tarleton State University as approved partners in Amazon's Career Choice program.

The corporate program defrays educational costs for employees wanting to continue their education or training, from high school diplomas to graduate degrees.

Employees are eligible for the program after 90 days with Amazon and, if they qualify, can receive up to $5,250 a year for full-time workers and $2,625 for part-time, to cover educational costs. The financial support can go toward tuition, fees, textbooks and other educational costs.

Amazon spokesperson Daniel Martin said the great majority of the Waco center's more than 2,000 employees are presently eligible. Globally, more than 80,000 Amazon workers take part in the program.

In looking for Career Choice partners, Amazon considers colleges with student support and job placement services as well as other offerings aimed at boosting student success.

Amazon's college assistance program dovetails neatly with MCC's efforts to stop a decline in student enrollment, said Stephen Benson, MCC's vice president for finance and administration.

Part of the school's strategic enrollment management plan involves encouraging local businesses to provide support, financial or otherwise, for employees wishing to attend MCC, with a committee designated for outreach.

When Amazon approached the community college with its program, MCC was quick to agree.

"I got on it right away," Benson said.

With spring classes starting four weeks from now, 13 Amazon employees are already signed up with the college.

Martin said the Career Choice program is only available to active employees. Amazon's educational financial aid ends when an employee leaves the company, regardless of whether the employee's degree or certification is finished.

Benson said MCC has lost some potential students to the workforce in recent years.

"There are a lot of good paying jobs in our community," he said.

Programs supporting full-time workers with their educational plans help address that issue, he said. Pandemic disruptions two years ago also forced college officials to expand online offerings, helping accommodate students' work and family schedules.

Given the size of Amazon's fulfillment center, if enough employees sign up for MCC classes, the college might consider sending instructors to the center for onsite classes, much as it does for dual credit classes at some McLennan County high schools, Benson said.

Many of Amazon's more recent facilities, including Waco's, were built with internal classrooms for both Amazon and outside use, Martin said.