Amazon to bring massive facility to Waco, local officials confirm

Confirming what has been called Waco's worst-kept secret, local officials said Monday that Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Waco on Friday to announce that Amazon is building a 700,218-square-feet distribution center and warehouse in Waco's industrial park

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford confirmed Monday that the Seattle-based online retailing giant has bought land in Waco for the project. Amazon's plans for the new plant on Monday. McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said the project would be a boon to the economy with up to 1,000 workers. The company has a starting wage of $15 an hour and benefits.

"We are very excited that Amazon chose Waco, and it kind of shows that we can handle a Fortune 500 and better company in this community," Felton said. "We are elated. I think if people are hunting good jobs, this would be a good company to go to. I think this shows all our efforts in workforce training are paying off."

Amazon spokesman Daniel Martin acknowledged in an email that the company has plans for Waco.