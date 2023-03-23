Amazon has announced massive layoffs, saying it will trim 27,000 positions from its payroll as a cost-cutting move. But employment remains steady so far at Waco's fulfillment center, which opened in July last year, and most jobs there may escape the ax.

"We have over 2,000 employees at our fulfillment center in Waco," Amazon spokesperson Allie Payne said by email.

That is double the employee count the company projected when it announced plans for the Waco center, but comparable to numbers released in the months after the center began operating.

Amazon national spokesperson Jennifer Flagg said Amazon does not yet have "local level breakdowns" of where job cuts will materialize. She said a letter to employees from Amazon CEO Andy Jassy would serve as Amazon's response to questions about layoffs.

"As part of our annual planning process, leaders across the company work with their teams to decide what investments they want to make for the future, prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses," Jassy said. "For several years leading up to this one, most of our businesses added a significant amount of headcount. This made sense given what was happening in our businesses and the economy as a whole.

"However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount. The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences."

Amazon announced in November its first round of layoffs affecting 18,000 positions, then this month added 9,000 to that number.

Jassy's letter says the company would "support those we have to let go, and will provide packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support."

Lauren Rosenblatt, who covers Seattle-based Amazon for The Seattle Times newspaper, said warehouse workers do not appear to be the primary targets for job cuts.

"It's not clear what the layoffs mean for the fulfillment centers, but so far the job cuts seem focused on corporate roles," Rosenblatt said by email. "They could impact some administrative stuff, like HR, in the warehouses, but doesn't seem to hit warehouse associates."

Amazon originally announced it would employ at least 1,000 people at its Waco operation, paying at least $15 an hour, plus benefits. But employment figures had risen considerably by the time operations were underway, and Amazon raised its minimum to $15.50 an hour. Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas said Amazon information sheets quoted $16 to $17 an hour for starters.

The $250 million facility takes in merchandise from around the country and forwards it to Amazon sorting and delivery stations. Waco handles items weighing 25 pounds or less, namely books, electronics and household items.