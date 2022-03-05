Ambitious plans aim to refocus downtown Waco on Austin Avenue

As the grackle flies, the 500 block of Austin Avenue is a third of a mile from a planned riverfront project, anchored by the Baylor University basketball arena, that is drawing wide attention and hundreds of millions of dollars in public and private investment.

But developers in that Austin Avenue block, in the shadow of the ALICO Building and the McLennan County Courthouse, have ambitions to reclaim it as the center of gravity for downtown, with major new office and residential buildings and a courthouse square.

The comeback story for that block started a new chapter this week with two new projects. A bank building on the corner of Austin and Sixth Street sold to local partners Tom Wright, Mike Voss and Todd Patterson, who want to turn it into offices and downstairs retail space with a restaurant or small grocery store.

Another former bank building at 510 Austin Ave. opened this week as 25N Coworking, a four-story facility with 50,000 square feet of leasable office space for 200 workers. Officials with both projects said the professional workers they bring in will provide more foot traffic to Austin Avenue, which will support more urban vibrancy.

Steve Sorrells, a partner in the 25N project and owner of the former Bank of America building it occupies, said he has even bigger plans for the mostly empty half block he owns on the north side of Austin, adjacent to the courthouse parking lot and Waco Downtown Farmers Market site.

“I think what we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg,” Sorrells said. “We still have undeveloped land here, and we’ve got to go vertical.”

Sorrells said he intends to build two new buildings of six to eight stories each on the corners of Fifth and Sixth streets. One building would offer Class A office space, which a 2018 study said is needed and missing in downtown. The other building would be mostly residential, Sorrells said. Both would have retail or leisure uses at street level, supported by downtown residents, workers and visitors from near and far, he said.

Sorrells said he wants to leave the space between the buildings open and work with McLennan County and the city of Waco to create an underground parking garage on the north side of the block, with parking for his tenants, the courthouse and the public. The garage, with 300 to 400 spaces, would be topped with a plaza similar to Sundance Square in Fort Worth where people can eat, drink, shop and relax with a view of the 1901 courthouse.

The plaza would anchor an Austin Avenue that will increasingly be seen as “the social heart of the town,” said Sorrells, who is best known as a homebuilder and developer of projects such as Badger Ranch and Cameron Heights.

“I think you’ll see that. I think you’ll see it become the business epicenter of Waco but also a place where people will come to as they’re in town,” he said.

Sorrells said he sees the development as complementary to the riverfront project that will bring hundreds of apartments, retail space, restaurants, Baylor's new basketball arena and possibly a new performing arts center.

Sorrells said he has had informal discussions with city and county leaders about the underground parking and plaza idea.

In an email to the Tribune-Herald, City Manager Bradley Ford said he appreciates Sorrells’ “vision and commitment to creating a marquee development” and would be open to a public-private partnership.

“From the city’s perspective, the space between Washington Avenue and Austin Avenue could become a vibrant public plaza that is designed intentionally for people to gather,” Ford said.

The public space would be “activated” by adjacent private businesses.

“This is an approach that has been used successfully at Sugar Land Town Center as well as Sundance Square in Fort Worth,” he said.

Parking garages are known to be expensive, especially when buried. Governing Magazine cites estimates that underground parking can cost $35,000 per space. That would mean $14 million for a 400-space garage.

Ford said it is too early to say how and whether the city would support such a development financially, but he is open to considering it as a Tax Increment Financing Zone once a definite plan is in place.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he is familiar with Sorrells’ vision, but when it comes to parking, he is looking out for the needs of courthouse employees and visitors.

“The parking is almost perfect the way it is,” Felton said. “It’s not an easy decision to make even if he replaced our parking. There’s going to be a transition time while it’s under construction. Is the parking free? There are a lot of questions. But it’s an interesting concept. We’re all ears.”

The 500 block of Austin Avenue is already within two blocks of office structures such as the Liberty, ALICO and Roosevelt buildings, and it is home to Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits, Stone Hearth Indian Cafe and two bars.

“I think this is the best block,” said Nathan Embry, a commercial real estate agent with Kelly Realtors who is marketing the newly purchased corner building at 526 Austin Ave. “You’re sandwiched between museums and entertainment, bars and restaurants. You’ve got Dichotomy and the farmers market with a lot of people every weekend. You’re near Franklin and the Silos. So all these people are literally walking past this window.”

Embry said the downstairs of the building could support a restaurant, a food takeout window, or perhaps a bodega, or small grocery store serving a burgeoning downtown.

The 12,000-square-foot structure was built in 1916 as National City Bank, then became home to Texas Life Insurance Co. in the mid-20th century. In recent decades it has been a dwelling unit and office for attorney Ray J. Black and various tenants, but it has been vacant for several years. The building was noted for its “fine design, quality of materials and lavish Classical ornamentation” in a 2012 downtown Waco survey for the National Register of Historic Places.

The ornamentation remains on the second floor but was long ago replaced with austere red granite panels downstairs. Partner Tom Wright, who owns Built Wright Construction, said he intends to remove those panels and create bigger windows onto the street while keeping the original ornamentation.

He said the inside will largely be gutted, but some distinctive elements such as the staircase and mosaic floor tiles will probably stay. A leaking roof will be replaced this month, and ventilation, electrical and plumbing systems will be replaced, owners said.

“As contractors, we can see through the roof leaks and the finishes,” said Mike Voss, a partner in the project and an official with Built Wright. “Structurally, it’s sound.”

A few doors down at 510 Austin Ave., tenants were moving in this week to the newly opened 25N Coworking space, which Sorrells said is already near full occupancy. Sorrells’ team spent several years reimagining the old sprawling bank complex and redesigning it to increase usable space from 35,000 to 50,000 square feet.

Along the way, they preserved distinctive features of the old bank complex, which included the bank and the adjacent Strand Theater. Remnants of the old projection booth were preserved, along with bank vaults and murals in the old teller area.

“When we started, we asked ourselves, ‘How do we maintain the coolness of the building?'" he said. “The historic paintings were a nonnegotiable.”

The facility offers shared work spaces for as little as $199 a month or $20 a day, as well as offices and conference rooms that can be rented by the day. It also offers conventional private office space for tenants such as American Guaranty Title, which moved in this week.

25N Coworking, which has similar operations in other cities, also offers staff that greet visitors and escort them to offices. The facility has high-speed wireless internet, audiovisual equipment, private phone booths, complimentary coffee and tea, and shared spaces where people can eat and socialize.

Waco attorney David Schleicher is among the first tenants of the space, with a three-year lease for office space that also gives him guaranteed access to conference rooms. Schleicher recently built a house downtown and enjoys the convenience of having his office close to home, and close to places such as Dichotomy, where he stopped for a veggie taco Friday for lunch.

“It’s great to be in the middle of downtown and run into people,” he said. “I get to see other tenants and find out about their businesses. … To be close to both (federal and county) courthouses is great, and also to be able to tell someone coming from Dallas or Austin, ‘Just find the ALICO building, and I’m half a block from there.'"

Schleicher said he welcomes the idea of more mixed-use development along Austin Avenue, and he is glad Sorrells and the city of Waco are looking at Fort Worth as a model for how to develop urban spaces.

“The more the merrier,” he said.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.