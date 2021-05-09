Another market to cater to Waco's growing Hispanic population

La Mexicana in 2018 also began clearing land at 333 S. Valley Mills Drive for a second location adjacent to the AMC Galaxy 16 movie theater. Site development has stopped, but local real estate agent Randy Reid, who brokered the sale of land to La Mexicana, said it is his understanding the same group that acquired the site still holds title to it.

A restaurant called Taqueria El Michoacano operates at 3600 Bagby Ave., but is not affiliated with the grocery chain with the similar name referring to the Mexican state of Michoacan.

Nor is La Nueva Michoacana Paleteria, an ice cream shop at 1205 N. 25th St. that sells ice cream cones, sundaes and fresh fruit.

Yet another grocery catering to Hispanic tastes opened two years ago at 834 N. Valley Mills Drive, next to National Tire and Battery. Houston-based Supermercados Teloloapan placed there its first store outside Houston or Fort Worth, which between them serve as home to 13 locations.

Growth in retail targeting Hispanic shoppers comes as the local Latino population surges, said Chris Evilia, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization. He said the American Community Survey, representing an average over the five years spanning 2015 through 2019, estimates Waco's Hispanic population stands at 32% of the total, and the trend has been upward.

