Area leaders: SpaceX rockets could be built in McGregor by year's end

When the colorful, controversial CEO of SpaceX began tweeting over the weekend that he would place a rocket-building plant next to his rocket-testing plant in McGregor, some locals thought it was simply Elon Musk being Elon Musk.

McGregor and McLennan County officials said they began to hear more rumblings than usual from SpaceX about six months ago.

Musk reportedly had more big plans for McGregor as he laid the groundwork for spaceflights to Mars. The buzz went silent until Saturday, when Musk launched his Twitter barrage.

"I am surprised that Elon tweeted," said Andrew Smith, executive director of the McGregor Economic Development Corp. "I was informed when those tweets hit that our mayor, Jim Hering, would be handling our response. SpaceX is pretty tight-lipped, but they are literally moving crazy fast on several fronts. And Elon does what Elon does."

What Musk said he will do is place a second SpaceX plant within the 4,300 acres it leases from McGregor, acreage that has served military uses since it was founded in 1942 as the Bluebonnet Ordnance Plant.

Hering said Monday he wouldn't be surprised if SpaceX begins turning dirt within a week, if the weather clears, and may begin churning out rockets by year's end.