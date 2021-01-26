Atwoods to build next to Walmart in Hewitt

"We have way more projects on the list than we have funding sources," he said.

Commerce Park at I-35 and Alliance Parkway has become a drawing card, its 143 acres developed to create a setting suitable for industrial and commercial growth. Atwoods took almost 9 acres there, said real estate agent Pat Farrar, who marketed the site with colleague Raynor Campbell.

Farrar said negotiations with Atwoods lasted longer than a year.

At 63,000 square feet, Hewitt's Atwoods location will boast about 12,000 more square feet than the 51,721-square-foot version in Lacy Lakeview, according to information provided by the McLennan County Appraisal District.

A manager at the Atwoods in Lacy Lakeview, who did not want to give her name as she is not a spokesperson, said stores employ about 50 people.

Thomas said the store will draw people in.

"It's a farm and ranch store, meaning it will serve a lot of folks beyond the city of Hewitt, much as Walmart has," Thomas said. "We'll have additional traffic in the community shopping at that particular store."

He said talking with Atwoods and observing operations at other locales leads him to believe it will become a quality corporate citizen.