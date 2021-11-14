Backyard clearing way for on-site parking in downtown Waco

But there is more to come, and he will discuss particulars soon, Cox said.

"We have a big announcement coming in a few weeks, but I don't want to spill the beans just yet," he said. "It's something we've been after a long time. It's becoming possible, but I don't want to put anything out there."

He said his announcement does not involve relocation.

"We don't own the dirt, but if we ever get the chance to purchase it, we'd love to stay just where we are," he said. "We've built a home here, made lots of improvements to a lease property. I know the city would like us to stay in the entertainment district. We may face having to move, but I hope not."

Backyard has survived COVID-19, which is more than some businesses can say, Cox said. Helping the cause was the federal Paycheck Protection Program that made funds available for paying wages and preserving employment levels.

"Unlike some places, we were still able to hold concerts," Cox said. "We provided space for about 400 people, seated, and they were spending money because they couldn't spend it anywhere else. They otherwise were staying at home. I would say we made $5 more per person than usual."