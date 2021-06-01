Bank forecloses on downtown Waco development The Containery

The multi-colored structure at Fourth Street and Webster Avenue called The Containery has been foreclosed upon, the owner defaulting on a $4.4 million loan and his plans to place there retailers and restaurants now in doubt.

TFNB Your Bank For Life financed developer Bill Wetterman's plans for an offbeat, 38,000-square-foot venue crafted from shipping containers and a decades-old garage.

Now the bank takes possession of The Containery, as no one bid on the property during an auction Tuesday on the McLennan County Courthouse steps. Local attorney Steve Burton announced at the auction his client, Mitchell Construction, has filed a lien against The Containery.

Another Wetterman venture, converting the former Geyser Ice Co. complex near 10th Street and Webster Avenue into a hotel with ground-floor retail and dining options, was pulled from Tuesday's foreclosure auction. That project involves about $2 million in financing provided by TFNB. It could make the list again the first Tuesday of next month, if the two sides fail to reach an agreement on ironing out differences.