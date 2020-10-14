Bar owners around Waco adjusting to new environment

“I haven’t heard any justification for that, but a rule is a rule.”

Bars across Texas have skirted rules targeting them by securing from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission a food and beverage certificate. They have become restaurants by law, with alcohol sales representing less than 51% of total revenue, TABC spokesperson Chris Porter said.

Schank said he avoided the temptation to pursue such a certificate, saying, “I would have to sell some very expensive popcorn and hotdogs.”

Porter said 2,208 bars statewide have been reclassified since the end of June, as they pursued and received the certificates. He said he did not have specific figures for McLennan County because of tracking methods.

“You give the TABC a projection of future sales, and if you expect alcohol sales to be less than 51%, you can operate as a restaurant,” Porter said. “Otherwise, you can provide the TABC with a sworn affidavit that alcohol sales have been below 51% of total sales the past four or five months. You have to show a definite trend.”

The TABC and the Comptroller’s Office monitor compliance, he said.

Porter said the TABC does not view the license tweaking as undermining efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in bar settings.