Baylor Club battered by COVID-19

"We also have had new members join the club almost every week since we were able to reopen," he said. "We are close to normal on operations, and usage continues to pick back up."

Baylor University operates McLane Stadium for all Baylor home football games, the spring football game, as well as high school playoff games held in the stadium. The Baylor Club, acting as an agent for the Baylor Waco Stadium Authority, handles all other events, Mosel said.

ClubCorp pays rent to the stadium authority on a sliding scale ranging from 5% on dues income between $500,000 and $1 million, and 15% on dues income above $1.5 million. It also pays 10% of private event revenue up to $500,000, and 20% on private event revenue in excess of $500,000, according to figures included in a packet of information board members received.

But the pandemic has made much of that rate structure moot.

Even though Baylor University chipped in $1.36 million to balance the books, the stadium authority suffered a net income loss of $103,722 during the 10 months ending July 31, according to a statement of revenues and expenses.

Events, hit hard by cancellations during a spring and summer once brimming with scheduled activities, have generated only $23,121, well below the $156,664 estimated for this year's budget.