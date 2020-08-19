Baylor Club battered by COVID-19

The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium has taken a financial beating from COVID-19, with revenue plummeting almost $1.2 million through mid-July as events scheduled in the stadium have been forced to the sideline.
Grim numbers greeted city-appointed Baylor Waco Stadium Authority board members who met remotely this week to plan next year's budget.
Baylor Club membership has declined by more than 200 during the pandemic, though numbers have rebounded in recent weeks, club manager Mike Mosel said. Dallas-based ClubCorp owns the Baylor Club, along with about 300 other venues, and last year also took over management of the stadium itself and surrounding facilities for events not managed by Baylor University Athletics.
"Every private club, restaurant, hotel, convention center and hospitality related business in the world has taken a hit this year due to COVID-19-related loss of revenue," Mosel wrote in an email response to questions.
The Baylor Club was closed for two months, but it remains strong financially, Mosel said. It has more than 2,100 members and performs near the top among 35 ClubCorp properties categorized as city clubs, he said. It has added to-go meal service to its offerings.
Membership numbers have started to improve, and most members who resigned said they would return, Mosel said.
"We also have had new members join the club almost every week since we were able to reopen," he said. "We are close to normal on operations, and usage continues to pick back up."
Baylor University operates McLane Stadium for all Baylor home football games, the spring football game, as well as high school playoff games held in the stadium. The Baylor Club, acting as an agent for the Baylor Waco Stadium Authority, handles all other events, Mosel said.
ClubCorp pays rent to the stadium authority on a sliding scale ranging from 5% on dues income between $500,000 and $1 million, and 15% on dues income above $1.5 million. It also pays 10% of private event revenue up to $500,000, and 20% on private event revenue in excess of $500,000, according to figures included in a packet of information board members received.
But the pandemic has made much of that rate structure moot.
Even though Baylor University chipped in $1.36 million to balance the books, the stadium authority suffered a net income loss of $103,722 during the 10 months ending July 31, according to a statement of revenues and expenses.
Events, hit hard by cancellations during a spring and summer once brimming with scheduled activities, have generated only $23,121, well below the $156,664 estimated for this year's budget.
Cancellations struck spring football drills, the university's participation in Chip and Joanna Gaines' Spring at the Silos, summer camps, student activities, Bands of America competition, an In-N-Out Burger company picnic, and Topgolf Live.
Membership dues have declined, though specifics were not reflected in the financials. Information provided to board members shows membership reached 2,362 last year and stood at 2,154 last month.
Private event revenue at the Baylor Club through mid-July dropped from $1.24 million to $444,991 year-over-year, while so-called a la carte revenue slid from $540,119 to $305,694, and stadium authority revenue from rentals declined from $189,990 to $43,250, a combined slippage of $1.18 million.
Baylor University has announced it will limit seating at McLane Stadium this fall to 25% occupancy, meaning The Baylor Club faces more challenges as likely fewer fans avail themselves of revenue-generating amenities.
"It will certainly be a different feel on game days with less capacity," Mosel said.
The coming fiscal year remains fraught with uncertainty. Three separate proposed operating budgets have been prepared and labeled worst, moderate and best case, respectively. Operations will post an $85,468 loss under the best of circumstances, $548,685 under the worst, the reports project.
Adjusted gross income, meanwhile, could range from $509,500 in the best-case scenario, $15,050 in the worst, according to the budgets. All projections take into account Baylor's assistance through direct payments.
Mosel said he believes the new fiscal year shows promise. Many events were postponed until next year, including a traveling Topgolf Live event, he said.
"It's a tour of sorts that travels to stadiums across the country," he wrote. "Players will get to hit golf balls from the north end zone to targets on the field. It uses the same technology for scoring" as found at Topgolf locations.
The Topgolf event is tentatively rescheduled for February.
"We have reduced operating expenses over the past year for the BWSA … and have a lot of great events in the works for 2021," said Mosel in an email message. "Our long-term goal, of course, is to operate in the black."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.