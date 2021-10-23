Beef prices forcing Waco barbecue joints to adjust menus

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We haven't run into consumers who blame farmers and ranchers. Most are very curious, want to know more about it. We talk about how dynamic the food chain is, how so many intricate things are involved from the start of raising an animal to it becoming an edible protein on the plate," Tomascik said. "Once consumers hear that story, they realize the challenges faced."

Guess Family Barbecue co-owner Gene Vinnykov said he strives to tailor his prices to Waco tastes and pocketbooks. He secures Guess' beef from 44 Farms in Central Texas, "which, in our opinion, is the best in the USA."

Yes, he said, he has raised brisket prices from $24 to $28 a pound.

"Some in this state are charging $36 a pound. I should be at $31 or $32, but Waco won't buy at that price. … They would be setting my building on fire," Vinnykov said. "There is no profit margin on brisket."

He said he may adjust by tempting customers with lower prices on turkey, pulled pork or sides. He said he launched a dessert program offering a quarter-pound of brisket, a side and a slice of pecan pie, the combo priced equal to that of a half-pound of brisket. He said he has expanded his menu to include Tex-Mex dishes, chicken-fried steak and rib specials.