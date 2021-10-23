Beef prices forcing Waco barbecue joints to adjust menus

Local barbecue joints have a beef with beef prices. They keep going up, up, up, like an overmatched cowboy aboard a mean-tempered bull.
"We've seen a 38% increase in brisket prices since this time last year," said Phillip Helberg, who moved to Waco from California a few years ago and now teams with wife Yvette to operate Helberg Barbecue in the Speegleville area.
Helberg said suppliers tell him the fault lies with skyrocketing demand, supply chain snafus and labor shortages at meat packing plants.
Blake DeMaria, who now runs Tony DeMaria's Bar-B-Que on Elm Avenue, said he has heard those explanations and questions their validity.
"I think the packing industry is trying to raise profit margins," he said. "They told me demand is up due to COVID-19, people are stocking up. Then they tell me people are prepping for Labor Day weekend. I go to Walmart and the cases are full. Prices don't match demand, to me. They're inflated."
Market pressure, from whatever the source, forced DeMaria to tweak his menu. He said he grudgingly raised per-pound prices on brisket, "and adjusted everything else accordingly." Despite the pricing challenges and the fact Elm Avenue has become fertile ground for economic development and infrastructure upgrades, and has the detours and traffic snarls to prove it, DeMaria's remains solvent partly due to "loyal, routine customers."
Brisket at DeMaria's is selling for $18 a pound. By phone Thursday, DeMaria said he was paying $3.50 to $3.80 a pound for raw brisket. Anyone viewing those numbers as eye-popping profit should keep in mind DeMaria's still must trim the meat, apply seasoning and "cook down" what's left. The process may reduce the quantity available to serve customers by a half to a third.
Toss in overhead such as paying employees, and margins shrink further.
DeMaria contends his brisket remains a bargain at $18 a pound.
"I don't want everyone else to pay crazy amounts," DeMaria said.
Tracy Tomascik, employed in the Texas Farm Bureau's commodities and regulatory division, said finding a solution is tougher than a $2 steak. Factors contributing to higher beef prices remain stuck in a vicious cycle.
"I wish there were an easy answer, a new breakthrough answer, but they are a lot of the same things we've dealt with 18 months: COVID-related supply chain dynamics, transportation, the availability of truck drivers hauling livestock, labor shortages in packing facilities," Tomascik said. "I'd be lying if I said I was optimistic about the near future."
Tomascik said costs related to raising livestock also are stampeding upward. Fuel, fertilizer and feed prices, for example, are having a field day.
"We haven't run into consumers who blame farmers and ranchers. Most are very curious, want to know more about it. We talk about how dynamic the food chain is, how so many intricate things are involved from the start of raising an animal to it becoming an edible protein on the plate," Tomascik said. "Once consumers hear that story, they realize the challenges faced."
Guess Family Barbecue co-owner Gene Vinnykov said he strives to tailor his prices to Waco tastes and pocketbooks. He secures Guess' beef from 44 Farms in Central Texas, "which, in our opinion, is the best in the USA."
Yes, he said, he has raised brisket prices from $24 to $28 a pound.
"Some in this state are charging $36 a pound. I should be at $31 or $32, but Waco won't buy at that price. … They would be setting my building on fire," Vinnykov said. "There is no profit margin on brisket."
He said he may adjust by tempting customers with lower prices on turkey, pulled pork or sides. He said he launched a dessert program offering a quarter-pound of brisket, a side and a slice of pecan pie, the combo priced equal to that of a half-pound of brisket. He said he has expanded his menu to include Tex-Mex dishes, chicken-fried steak and rib specials.
"Our clientele, they know what to expect. We don't change prices a lot, but if we do, we tell people why. Business is good. We have loyal customers who walk in two times a week," Vinnykov said. "I never look too far ahead, but I'd love this to turn around early next year. There will be a lot of demand between now and then. Restaurants are busy during the holidays."
Helberg said he likewise is charging $28 a pound for brisket, up from $20 a year ago. He said a formula commonplace in the industry suggests he charge $34 a pound, but he strongly resists that temptation.
"We try to use every bit of brisket we possibly can, including the trimming, which we grind to make beef tallow used in sausage and hamburger," Helberg said. "There is not a shortage of meat. The cause of higher prices is two-fold. Brisket is in higher demand than it's ever been in history. And a lot of these packing plants in larger cities in other states are facing labor shortages due to union strikes and COVID-related unemployment."
Helberg said the public continues to show its support for his joint.
"Last Saturday (Oct. 16), we had 200 tickets, and the average is about three people per ticket, meaning we had 600 people in here," he said. "At this point, we kind of know it's coming, and we prepare for it. People do crazy things for barbecue. People drove across the ice during the February freeze to get here."
Helberg and Guess both made Texas Monthly magazine's list of the top 50 barbecue locations statewide, the results appearing in its latest edition. The list is prepared by Texas Monthly's barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn, who recruited 32 editorial staffers and three freelancers to assist with the quest. The list appears on the pages of Texas Monthly every four years.
"Making the list is the culmination of four years' hard work and dedication to quality," Helberg said during a phone interview. He said the staff knows when Vaughn is in the house to sample Helberg's goodies. He said another person he did not know or recognize apparently visited this time.
The visitor did not announce his or her presence, but a fact-checker calling from Texas Monthly let it slip the reviewer was a woman, Helberg said.
This year's grand champion, according to Vaughn and his crew, is Goldee's Barbecue in Fort Worth, a mere calf, having opened in February 2020.