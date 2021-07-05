Beer baths, virus-resistant finishes on tap as Pivovar nears opening in downtown Waco

A Nevada-based company, Macoma, has exclusive rights to sell and distribute the product nationally. Mitchell said he has talked with Macoma six months in attempts to become the lone supplier and installer in Texas.

"My goal is to use the product on every project I do," Mitchell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Czech investors led by Julius Kramaric went public in 2018 with plans to spend $9.7 million transforming a building at Eighth Street and Jackson Avenue into Pivovar, the Czech word for brewery. The city pledged $683,291 from the Tax Increment Financing zone, and investors predicted a completion date of April 30, 2020. Extensions have followed, and now backers have proposed a new finishing date of Aug. 31, records show.

Lentz said COVID-19 has wreaked havoc with the timeline and with deliveries from abroad, specifically furniture from a supplier in Indonesia.

She said Friday she did not have specifics about when each phase of Pivovar would open to the public, but suggested certainly by year's end.

Meanwhile, the layers of Pivovar's offerings are being exposed even as construction continues. Each hotel suite will have a roll-top desk, for example, and an entryway features a hand-carved desk behind which attendants can greet guests and fetch room keys from hooks mounted on the wall.