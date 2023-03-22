Industry recruiter Kris Collins soon will have another asset at her disposal when hosting companies in town to kick tires. It will cover 28,000 square feet, cost about $17 million, equipment included, and may start to rise this year on Wycon Drive, between Bagby Avenue and Texas Central Parkway.

Waco, McLennan County and the Waco Industrial Foundation now have tax breaks, land, training options and business grants to dangle before far-flung industrial prospects, or before locals mulling expansion.

But officials hope an industrial training center will add spice to the dossier. The county has pledged $8.4 million, the city a similar amount, and the Waco Industrial Foundation swapped 40 acres on Wycon Drive for Texas State Technical College-controlled land near the former James Connally Golf Course, off Aviation Parkway. The public funding and land swapping will help create a home for businesses wanting specialized industrial training for existing staffers or new ones on the way.

When the training center is up and running, TSTC Waco will oversee day-to-day operations, applying what it knows about tailored training and workforce development at its campus across town. Officials said placing a training center in the backyard of Waco's main industrial park should make a positive impression.

Construction may begin in October for completion in fall 2024, said Curtis Cleveland, a member of the TSTC Board of Regents.

It would appear local entities are creating the training center from a position of strength, industry recruiters and members of the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. board hardly approaching industry leaders hat-in-hand. Recently, they announced a high-tech company, Graphic Packaging International, will invest $1 billion placing a mill in Waco to churn out recycled paperboard.

In her monthly report to the McLennan County Commissioners Court, Collins, a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce vice president and the group's lead business recruiter, said she and her team are working with nearly 40 prospects. Combined they would create 3,200 jobs, 5.9 million square feet of new construction and $6 billion in investment.

"If all 39 projects hit the community, that's what it would look like," Collins said in an interview. "Some are more likely than others."

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said he and Collins spent a day last week giving a prospect the grand tour and answering questions.

"I know Kris Collins and Judge Felton talk about the new training center every time they sit down with a prospect," Cleveland said.

This week 207 companies attended a job fair TSTC Waco hosted for students and alumni, acting Provost Beth Wooten said.

"We have a deep relationship with our industrial partners, and we know it is a challenge to find a skilled workforce," Wooten said. "The need is ever present and ongoing. Skilled workers are in short supply all over Texas."

Wooten said jobs critically in demand include those in robotics, precision machining, welding and industrial systems. She said TSTC already welcomes requests to provide targeted training in these fields and others. If a company wants to donate machinery or equipment on which students can perform tasks and receive hands-on instruction, so much the better, Wooten said.

TSTC is soliciting bids to build the training center, its specifications appearing in a recent Associated General Contractors of Waco newsletter.

The description says the 28,000-square-foot building will have two multi-use labs to support workforce training; a welding lab; outdoor grinding and storage; and flexible office space with a conference room. The notice says spending on construction has been capped at $12 million, which means the $5 million projected balance in cost would cover personal property.

"We're paying ours in cash, the city is paying theirs over time," Felton said of local government funding. "TSTC is putting $1 million into it, and will be running it."

Wooten said TSTC continues to weigh staffing needs. She said an estimate of what TSTC will spend annually to run the center remains a work in progress.

Officials confirmed that Waco businessmen Hal Whitaker and Rick Tullis will co-chair a committee serving as liaison between businesses and TSTC. The committee will advise on local workforce needs and coordinate efforts to have machinery and equipment donated to the center.

"They will recruit industry involvement from an advisory standpoint," Cleveland said. "Hal and Rick will recruit other committee members."

Tullis is a co-founder of Capstone Mechanical, an engineering firm acquired by Reedy Industries in 2021, while Whitaker, a longtime local accountant, has been involved in several businesses.

Wooten said some TSTC students remain in Waco after school, but a significant percentage move back home or to perceived greener pastures. Wooten said she absolutely believes more graduates would look fondly upon Greater Waco knowing additional customized training beckons.