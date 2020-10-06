Bike shop adds to development on Elm Avenue

“In the beginning, it’s just me. Depending upon how fast we grow the business, we could have two or three people employed at the shop,” Howard said. “It eventually will be a full-service bike shop, with accessories, gear, parts and apparel. There are other bike shops in Waco, at least one downtown, but they don’t offer the same brand I’m offering.

“We definitely will be competitors in the bicycle market in Waco, but it’s big enough to support two or three. There will be Bicycle World, Bear Mountain and me. I understand Welhous is moving to Clifton.”

Welhous Bikes founder Paul Gerhardt confirmed last week his five-year lease at 324 S. Sixth St. has expired. He elected not to pay a higher lease rate to remain downtown, within blocks of Magnolia Market.

Howard, 30, graduated from Robinson High School before training in automotive technology and airframe technology at Texas State Technical College, and also learned to become an aircraft mechanic. A job opportunity in Colorado gave him access to the field of electric airplanes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}