Brandt's Waco operations part of companywide sale

The Brandt Companies, which employs 90 on Schroeder Drive in Waco, has been acquired by Southland Industries in a deal announced Monday.

Dallas-based Brandt Companies calls itself the largest mechanical, electrical and plumbing contractor in Texas, with offices in Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and Waco. Southland Industries said in a news release it is a building systems expert specializing in mechanical, electrical and plumbing.

“Southland’s acquisition of Brandt unites a team of over 5,000 talented individuals across 35 states, with full-lifecycle expertise from engineering through fabrication and installation, to post-construction services including operations, maintenance, and energy services — on some of the most complex projects in the U.S.” according to a press release announcing the deal.

California-based Southland said local operations should benefit from the transaction.

“We expect to continue to grow in the Waco market,” Brandt President Steve Hayes said in an email response to questions. “This partnership will open new opportunities to take on larger projects within this region.”

The Waco office already has been growing over the past decade, Waco general manager Oscar Garza said by email.

“This is just the next step in our journey, and I am excited to see the opportunities this will provide for our organizations and our people,” Garza said.

Southland Industries CEO Ted Lynch said the buyout is part of a grand plan.

“One of our strategic objectives is to expand our geographic footprint to become a true national company that can better serve our customers, increase our industry influence towards more collaborative delivery approaches, and create additional opportunities for our employees,” Lynch said in the press release.

The combined business now has the expertise to tackle “the largest, most sophisticated customers in the country,” Brandt CEO Barry Moore said in the press release.

Brandt is the second company with a Waco presence to be acquired by a company specializing in building control systems in the past year.

Chicago-based Reedy Industries bought Waco’s Capstone Mechanical in August. Capstone was formed in 2005 by partners Stefan LeRow, Rick Tullis, Brian Aynesworth and Will Fair. A Reedy press release from the time says Tullis would remain president and LeRow executive vice president.

“We don’t hide the fact that we seek to add significant growth and expansion through acquisition,” Reedy Industries CEO Joe Kirmser said in the press release. “But we pass on far more opportunities than we pursue. It takes a special and unique business for us to get to this point. Capstone checks all the boxes and adds several more including a proven lean operating model that we will look to expand throughout the Reedy-wide platform.”

Reedy Industries focuses on companies specializing in heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing and building control systems.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.