You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brewing up support: Waco beer businesses band together
0 comments

Brewing up support: Waco beer businesses band together

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200801_loc_brew_houses_jl1

Brett Stewart, owner of Waco Ale Co. on Austin Avenue, hosted a meeting Friday of other local businesses devastated by COVID-19 restrictions. Bare Arms Brewing, Barnett’s Public House, Brotherwell Brewing, Dancing Bear Pub, Truelove Bar, Southern Roots Brewing and Waco Ale Co. are joining forces in an effort to stay afloat financially and keep staffers employed. They have set up a GoFundMe under the name Waco Craft Bar and Brewery Rescue with a $75,000 goal; are pitching a pooled sponsorship program; and are each selling merchandise to support their needs.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

Waco Ale Co. on Austin Avenue hosted a meeting Friday of other local businesses devastated by COVID-19 restrictions.

Bare Arms Brewing, Barnett’s Public House, Brotherwell Brewing, Dancing Bear Pub, Truelove Bar, Southern Roots Brewing and Waco Ale Co. are joining forces in an effort to stay afloat financially and keep staffers employed.

They have set up a GoFundMe under the name Waco Craft Bar and Brewery Rescue with a $75,000 goal; are pitching a pooled sponsorship program; and are each selling merchandise to support their needs.

20200801_loc_brew_houses_jl2

Southern Roots Brewing, between Washington and Columbus Avenues on North Eighth Street, is joining forces with other Waco breweries in an effort to stay afloat.
0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News