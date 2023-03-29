The Bridge Street Farmers Market debuted Wednesday, offering Wacoans in search of fresh, local produce a second chance to shop during the week.

The market will run from 5-8 p.m. each Wednesday at Bridge Street Plaza, the $6 million public space the city of Waco dedicated in 2021 in East Waco.

Vendor tents and food trucks lined the walkway Wednesday around the lawn at the center of the plaza. Live music from local duo Eric Huggins and Thomas Smith played over the gathering while attendees shopped around, did yoga, played in the yard and relaxed with friends and family.

Vendors had a range of products for sale, from fresh fruits and vegetables to flowers, candles and dog treats. Five food trucks opened just in time for dinner, including Mac's Fry House and Cha Community.

The first Wednesday night featured 36 vendors, about 60% of them also participating on Saturdays, market manager Bethel Erickson said. The event drew hundreds of guests passing through over the three hours.

Elijah Muhammad and Jessica Jimenez-Muhammad, owners of Symphony Candle Co., sold their handcrafted candles Wednesday. Muhammad said as a handmade product seller they are only able to participate in every third Saturday market, but the Wednesday addition gives them an extra weekly in-person opportunity.

He said he's also noticed different attendees than he is used to seeing on Saturdays.

Vendor Andy Burrell said the Bridge Street market was her first ever market-selling experience. Lull, Burrell's Hewitt-based organically infused salve business, has been selling online and is set to hit stores soon, but she said she had never touched a tent before Wednesday.

Burrell said she heard about the market from a friend whose market was already over for the season. She said as a new seller the line is long to be a part of the Saturday installation, but she hopes to make it there by next year.

Erickson said has long heard customer requests for extended hours and days. However, in a city of Waco's size, it’s difficult to have a weekend-long market, she said. A midweek market will allow vendors to participate in the Saturday market, then harvest, bake and prepare for the next session on Wednesday.

A once-weekly market also restricts the availability for shoppers who prioritize shopping locally, Erickson said. If someone forgets an item, needs to repurchase something during the week or is unable to make it to the Saturday session, having a second market during the week offers a fail-safe option, she said.

Erickson said East Waco is an especially good place for a farmers market because it is considered a food desert, meaning it lacks access to affordable, quality food. Offering fresh foods in the neighborhood for even just one day a week is a benefit for those without access, she said.

Both the Wednesday and Saturday markets accept SNAP payments for eligible items, and Erickson said being able to give the opportunity to a different neighborhood on a different day is a nice option. Buyers using SNAP also have the ability to participate in the farmers market’s matching program, offering up to $30 in SNAP returns on fresh produce and expanding users’ purchasing power at the market, she said.

Erickson said the vendor demographic is likely to change, as she and city of Waco have made it a priority to incorporate more minority and East Waco businesses. Erickson said the market will have the ability and room to accept more vendors as she scopes out the Wednesday night turnout and market viability.

Attendees Wednesday participated in a free hour of riverside yoga as part of Erickson’s wish to incorporate more entertainment and wellness into the market. She said at least an hour of an activity would be scheduled each week, making use of the grassy area the new location allots.

She said yoga on the Brazos was a regular occurrence at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market at its original location near the river until about six years ago.

Erickson said the Bridge Street market will require some trial and error taking on a new space, but she’s happy to offer the experience and availability of fresh foods in a new spot. She said she plans to have a larger ribbon-cutting and kickoff event on May 10.