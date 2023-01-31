Brisk demand for supplies greets Waco businesses that remain open

Area businesses tried to shrug off the cold and ice descending on Central Texas, opening to serve a public needing salt, space heaters, firewood, animal feed and, in some cases, rescue from a ditch.

"It's been nonstop, typical of when the weather turns cold in Texas, lots of slide-outs," said Amy Hutchinson at Big Boys' Wrecker Service, which had responded to 19 wrecks by early afternoon Tuesday.

Local big-box retailers, hardware stores and grocery stores tried as best they could to meet demand for heating and weatherproofing products. Inventory of some items already had surrendered to heavy traffic that began Monday, when forecasts of brutal weather accumulated like snowflakes.

"We're out of fire heating pellets and space heaters," said Jim Vandolah, who manages the Atwoods in Lacy Lakeview.

He said pine shavings to create pet bedding also had sold well.

H-E-B locations in Greater Waco were set to close four hours early Tuesday, locking the doors at 7 p.m. A reopening was set for 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"We're selling out what we had left from yesterday," said Ronnie Jaro, who manages the United Super IGA grocery store on Hewitt Drive, mentioning the "good day" on Monday, when customers began preparing for bad weather. United Super also closed early Tuesday, at 6 p.m.

"Meat, produce, potatoes, stuff to make chili and stew, comfort food," Jaro said of items flying off the shelves. "Traffic was slow when we opened, but it picked up between 10 and 11. Now business comes in spurts."

Donna Carpenter at Keith's Ace Hardware in China Spring said customers are clamoring for heaters and for flammables: wood, propane, kerosene.

"Yesterday, they slapped us silly. They anticipated what was about to happen," Carpenter said. "Today, not so much, though we are selling lots of salt."

Mark Allman, a manager at the Home Depot just off Waco Drive, said the store is really dealing in "salt, sand and material to prevent pipes from freezing. After this clears out, we'll be selling a lot of plumbing repair products."

Allman excused himself a couple of occasions to answer other calls.

"We're real busy," he said. "A lot of people are calling in to say they can't come to work, or they're worried they'll get here, conditions will worsen, and they can't get home."

Brittany Stone at Tractor Supply on Valley Mills Drive said shoppers have been snapping up a little of everything: jackets, hoodies, sweatshirts, dog and livestock food, heat lamps and heat bulbs. All but one generator had been sold.

But early Tuesday business was "very, very slow," Stone said.

Carlos McCutcheon found himself unloading a truckload of oak from Palestine shortly after noon Tuesday. He runs The Wood Shack on North Loop Drive, and this kind of weather brings more customers to his venue.

Talking shop, McCutcheon said he charges $60 for 100 pieces of wood.

Kyle Citrano, manager of George's restaurant on Hewitt Drive and president of the Waco Restaurant Association, said he opened for lunch Tuesday, seated a sparse crowd, and called off dinner service. He will remain closed Wednesday.

"The weather is getting progressively worse," Citrano said. "I opened today to help those who may not have had food in the house. I don't want to put employees in harm's way."

"It's been a day," said Shawn Kirksey at Woody's Wrecker Service. "We've had 20 calls, all involving ice, except for one person who ran out of gas."