Broken G BBQ opens at the Backyard; vacant health complex bought

Now sitting vacant, the 116-bed Healthcare Resort of Waco may be about to get a new chapter.

The facility opened in 2015 to offer assisted living accommodations and skilled nursing care to seniors. A dispute between the tenant and landlord caused it to close just three years later, in 2018, though it is located on seemingly prime development land. Its address on Crosslake Parkway in Legends Crossing is near Saltgrass Steak House, Chuy's, P.F. Chang's restaurants, hotels and retail.

But the property has been tossed a lifeline by North Texas-based SkyWalker Property Partners and Utah-based Zelevie Health, which collaborated to acquire the two-story, 77,000-square-foot building and grounds appraised at $16 million for tax purposes. They pledged to spend $500,000 "addressing deferred maintenance and upgrading the kitchens, dining areas, landscaping and mechanical systems," said Skywalker in a news release. It will become Zelevie Health, and could begin accepting residents later this year.

The complex offers 30 assisted living units, 86 skilled nursing beds, and a fully equipped physical therapy unit. Resident amenities include lounges, media room, outdoor terrace and a putting green, said a news release.

Broken G BBQ hits downtown

Anthony Walton and Toni Taylor, two veterans of the local barbecue scene, are serving at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, on South Eighth Street downtown. Judging by the Facebook response, and photos of their handiwork, it would be safe to assume they have quite a following.

Owners of The Backyard posted a note on Facebook, discussing their own journey to business ownership and their affinity for up-and-comers: "Folks gave these four dudes a chance, a loan and a vote of confidence to get started. We are proud to pay it forward and honored to welcome Anthony Walton and Broken G BBQ to the family," said the message.

Walton will smoke barbecue on the premises, and serve sides such as country-style potato salad, "getchasum potatoes," cowboy baked beans, "liquid gold mac 'n cheese" and homestyle green beans, says the Facebook post.

Perhaps the arrival downtown of Broken G Barbecue can ease the loss of Honky Tonk Kid BBQ, which became a popular destination on Mary Avenue before proprietor David Gorham chose to close and recharge his batteries. He has not ruled out opening elsewhere sometime down the road.

Gas prices ebb

Just in time for football-related travel, gas prices continue to drop further below $3 per gallon for regular unleaded locally and statewide.

Lowest on my radar was $2.87 a gallon at a Valero/Circle K location on North Loop 340 in Lacy Lakeview last week. Sam's Club was charging $2.95 per gallon, the local Walmart/Murphy USA locations were pegging $2.96, and Raceway and H-E-B on South Valley Mills Drive each showed $2.97.

All were ranked in GasBuddy's top 10 for lowest prices in Waco.

AAA Texas reported Thursday the statewide average for regular unleaded dropped 13 cents the previous week, to $3.21, marking the 12th consecutive weekly decline. Crude oil prices have fallen nearly $15 per barrel since the end of August, and have remained below $90 per barrel.

Texas drivers are paying the lowest gas prices in the country.

Apollo LTD video plugs BU

Those college "commercials" seen on live broadcasts of sporting events have become a tradition. Scenes roll of students in lab coats interacting with intense professors, inspiring cross-campus walks, frolicking mascots, conference-boosting braggadocio, and star reaching, gazing, searching, etc.

Baylor University shuns this "sea of sameness" in its 2022-23 approach to such promotional spots, it announced in a news release. A 30-second plug shot this summer features campus scenes, of course, but visuals are accompanied by a soundtrack from Nashville-based Christian duo, Apollo LTD, whose original song "Run" was written exclusively for Baylor.

The commercial morphs into a three-minute music video by Apollo LTD that includes the aforementioned campus tour. A news release says, "Baylor is believed to be the first university to produce a music video for a new music release and have it accompany a national commercial."

The commercial debuted Saturday during the Baylor/BYU game on ESPN.

"Generation Z is very attuned to the intersection of brands, music and entertainment, so this really is a new approach to our target population of prospective students," said Jason Cook, vice president for marketing and communications and chief marketing officer at Baylor.

Mazanec heads to BRIC

The Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative occupies renovated space in the former General Tire & Rubber Co. plant. There, students, professors, researchers and industry representatives have room to collaborate on projects, including ventures that convert ideas to revenue generators.

Building permits suggest BRIC is expanding its presence there. Mazanec Construction will place two office suites and a conference room on the second floor, a research lab on the first floor, according to information provided by the Waco office of the Associated General Contractors of America.