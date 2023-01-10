Buc-ee's to open travel center in Hillsboro, north of Waco on I-35

Buc-ee's, the eager beaver of roadside gas, snacks and clean restrooms, has announced it will open a 74,000-square-foot travel center in Hillsboro, about 33 miles north of Waco and an hour or so from the Buc-ee's in Temple.

So Waco residents and local motorists will face a coin-flip as they choose between the two locations when the Hillsboro center opens. A groundbreaking is scheduled Jan. 24 to be attended by Hillsboro officials, including Mayor Andrew Smith and Hill County Judge Justin Lewis. The store "will bring at least 200 jobs to the area, with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation," according to a press release the Luling-based chain distributed Tuesday.

"They bought a 35-acre parcel. Part of the site is within the existing city limits, and by the time it opens, the whole site will be within the city limits," Hillsboro City Manager Megan Henderson said by phone.

Henderson said annexation was a commitment Hillsboro made to Buc-ee's, which has 44 locations across Texas and the South. A visit to the Buc-ee's Facebook page reveals pleas from residents nationwide to be included in future plans.

"Hillsboro is one of the best forks in the road we've ever seen, and they have a beautiful, historic courthouse as a bonus," Buc-ee's real estate director Stan Beard said in the press release. "Whether you're headed to Fort Worth and West Texas or Dallas and East Texas, you can make Buc-ee's your stop, coming and going.

"The city of Hillsboro and Hill County have been such great partners, and we look forward to being a great neighbor for years to come."

Henderson, formerly executive director of City Center Waco, became Hillsboro city manager in 2021. She said Hillsboro and Buc-ee's had been talking even before she arrived, at least three years ago. The original targeted location just south of Hillsboro "just did not work out," said Henderson.

Buc-ee's went with 165 Highway 77, near where Interstate 35 splits into I-35W and I-35E.

Henderson said Buc-ee's will not use all 35 acres it bought, and the city expects other business "to piggyback on their expected success."

Buc-ee's was founded in Texas in 1982, beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019. It has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. The press release says the company is "headed West," with openings planned in Colorado and Missouri.

"We have really found them good to work with, communicative," Henderson said. "They know what business they're in and what they need. They are very professional."

She said Buc-ee's is known for paying employees well and likely will pull employees from all Hill County and beyond.

She said Hillsboro gave Buc-ee's a package including sales tax breaks.

"We feel we negotiated an agreement with Buc-ee's to both our advantage," Henderson said.

She said its presence should boost the city's sales tax revenue, but did not offer an estimate of the degree.

Downtown Hillsboro, populated by antique stores and small shops, has grown from 47% occupancy to 93% occupancy in seven years, she said. Walmart and several auto dealerships also operate in the city limits. A lingering negative is the outlet mall along Interstate 35, once a magnet for travelers and a tourist destination, now home to only a handful of tenants.

"We don't own it," Henderson said, noting the city's options are limited. She said the ownership group remains current on taxes owed.

Regarding the rivalry between Hillsboro and Temple, Henderson said, "The way I understand it, people who want to go to Buc-ee's want to go to all of them. Their road trips include Buc-ee's and some other location. They're planning includes a stop at Buc-ee's for a brisket sandwich. If you're on your way to Dallas-Fort Worth, you stop at the Buc-ee's in Hillsboro. If you're going to Austin, you stop at the Buc-ee's in Temple."

Besides, the Buc-ee's in Hillsboro "will be newer and bigger" than Temple's, which she said checks in at about 60,000 square feet.

The Hillsboro Buc-ee's will have 120 fueling positions and sell barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, jerky, fresh pastries and other snack items, the press release says.