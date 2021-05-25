Building supply costs continue surging, driving up home prices

"Everything is going up, not just lumber but wiring, concrete, you name it," said Jim Patterson, president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association board.

Cumulatively, those factors add about $30,000 to the cost of building a new home, and homebuyers ultimately shoulder that burden, Patterson said.

"Builders are not making more money. The lumberyards are not making more money. The benefit goes on up the chain to the lumber mills," Patterson said. "Nobody's happy about having prices like these. We have to prepare the customers, let them know what's going on, what it's going to cost to do the job. You have to think way ahead. Used to, you could order things as you roll along. Now planning is at a premium. If you're going to need certain light fixtures or a certain style brick, you better take steps early."

The uncertainty and the rising costs "are frustrating to contractors, to subcontractors and to the consumer," Patterson said.

"But we're still getting plenty of business," he said.

Historically low interest rates and strong demand have kept builders busy, but Patterson, like Bland, said he worries the ever-increasing prices are putting first homes out of reach for many would-be buyers.