Building supply costs continue surging, driving up home prices

Imagine the scene: carpenters, plumbers, roofers, electricians, painters and concrete workers drop what they are doing and walk off the job.
At least one local contractor got wind of such drastic action, as heavyweights in the homebuilding industry vent frustration over high material prices.
"That's one I've heard, that they have threatened to suspend starts. One reportedly sent their sales staff home," said Scott Bland, a longtime local custom homebuilder who closely follows national trends.
Prices for lumber and other homebuilding necessities have experienced triple-digit surges since last year. The "why" is subject to debate, with the pandemic, Texas' February deep freeze and unprecedented demand for homes, including here in Central Texas, appearing on the list of suspects.
Some say shuttered lumber mills are lurching toward full capacity.
Clamoring for fresh housing stock has reached deafening levels, which should delight builders. The summer home-construction season beckons, and permits are being pulled. But a dark cloud threatens on the horizon like a hailstorm approaching a new roof. Exhibit A is a 4-by-8-foot sheet of plywood in a popular thickness that today fetches $60, a quintupling of the $12 going rate about a year ago.
Most new homes need at least 250 sheets, said Zane Sommer at McCoy's Building Supply in Waco, getting down to brass tacks.
"Everything is going up, not just lumber but wiring, concrete, you name it," said Jim Patterson, president of the Heart of Texas Builders Association board.
Cumulatively, those factors add about $30,000 to the cost of building a new home, and homebuyers ultimately shoulder that burden, Patterson said.
"Builders are not making more money. The lumberyards are not making more money. The benefit goes on up the chain to the lumber mills," Patterson said. "Nobody's happy about having prices like these. We have to prepare the customers, let them know what's going on, what it's going to cost to do the job. You have to think way ahead. Used to, you could order things as you roll along. Now planning is at a premium. If you're going to need certain light fixtures or a certain style brick, you better take steps early."
The uncertainty and the rising costs "are frustrating to contractors, to subcontractors and to the consumer," Patterson said.
"But we're still getting plenty of business," he said.
Historically low interest rates and strong demand have kept builders busy, but Patterson, like Bland, said he worries the ever-increasing prices are putting first homes out of reach for many would-be buyers.
The Texas A&M Real Estate Center reports 314 homes changed hands in the Waco metropolitan area last month. That is up from 227 in April last year, 270 in April 2019 and 248 in April 2018, according to the real estate center.
Nearly 1,040 homes have sold through April this year, a nearly 20% year-over-year increase. The average sales price increased more than 27% to $272,717, while the median price increased nearly 22% to $231,199.
Demand is such, and sales so brisk, that Waco's housing inventory has plummeted to less than one month, 0.7 to be exact. That means every home on the market would be sold in less than a month if sales continued at the current pace. That is down from 2.5 months in April last year.
Waco has become a seller's market to the extreme. A 6-month inventory is considered balanced, meaning neither the buyer nor seller has a distinct advantage. Ten years ago, Waco's inventory registered at 9.4 months, making it quite a buyer's market, according to the Texas A&M Real Estate Center.
Longtime Waco builder Pat Hambrick said he has begun developing his Garden Homes of Warren Park in Hewitt, where house prices will start in the low $300,000s, or $180 a square foot, "depending on what goes in them."
"We have a total of 27 lots and have houses started, lots sold or customers in various stages of discussion for about half of them," Hambrick said via email.
That is the good news, but he also has concerns.
"Lumber prices are making it very difficult for builders," Hambrick said. "All my builder friends and I are just trying to hang on until prices start to drop. An example: Oriented Strand Board, commonly called wafer board, went from $6 to $8 a sheet to almost $50 a sheet. Certainly the costs impact price."
D.R. Horton secures permits weekly for the monstrous Park Meadows subdivision that eventually will place 1,500 homes in Waco and Midway ISD.
Sommer, at McCoy's, said first and foremost, demand drives the numbers.
"Central Texas might be the hottest housing market in the country, considering Austin, Dallas and Waco," Sommer said. "We're busy everywhere, and we have stores around the state and into Louisiana and New Mexico."
He acknowledged that year-over-year price jumps are eye-catching.
A report titled "Forest Products & Building Materials Market Trend" provided by Sommer illustrates the steady climb McCoy's and its customers have seen.
Lumber prices, it says, have gone up 1.3% the past week, 27.4% the past four weeks, 46.7% the past eight weeks and 272% the past year.
Prices on wooden panels have risen 3.2% in a week, 18.2% in four weeks, 37.6% in eight weeks and 306% since this time last year.
"It's not like this happened all at once, but we're all shocked by how long they have been up," Sommer said.
He said McCoy's serves a diverse customer base, but contractors represent about 75% of those walking through the door.
"These definitely are unusual times," Patterson said. "We typically see prices stabilize, then go back down. They haven't done that. Back in the fall, we thought we'd catch a break. Builders up north would slow down, and suppliers up there would help the south. That hasn't happened. They're still way behind. Windows to be installed, for example, sometimes delivery is 16 to 20 weeks out. You can get a home built before your windows arrive."
He said the pandemic cut a swath through staffing levels, leaving perhaps a single employee to perform tasks once handled by four at a work station.
"The reason? Take your pick: COVID-19, the February freeze, supply and demand," Patterson said. "Though prices are up, we still get bid requests almost every day, on new houses, add-ons and remodeling."